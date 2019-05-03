<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A chieftain of the APC in Rivers State and one-time spokesman of the defunct new Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has revealed how the coming together of Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, and former Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio, will benefit the Niger Delta region and Nigeria in general.

He also commended Alhaji Nasiru Danu, an ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, and the Director of Strategic Communications of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, for propelling the peace talk.

He thanked the two politicians for agreeing to mend fences in the interest of their party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the development of the country.

Eze stated this in a statement sent to newsmen on Thursday night where he noted that the selfless decision would in the end payoff for the stability of the Niger Delta region, give the APC a surer footing in the region and curtail the divisive intents of external Intruders.

It would be recalled that both Amaechi and Akpabio had recently met in the Abuja home of Danu, with Keyamo as witness.

They had resolved to bury all grievances, work together for the interest of the party, the Niger Delta region and for the success of the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

The statement added, “At the end, both leaders agreed to close ranks and work in unison for the overall interest of the party, their region and the country.

“They promised to put behind them all previous perceived misgivings between them and to give a positive direction to the teeming supporters of the party across the country.

“These two great political giants need no much introduction and sadly their political differences even during their days as Governors of their states have always polarized issues that would have been of common interest to the region, which other political leaders from other regions have always capitalized on to deny the region some of its rights in areas of development and appointments.

“Their coming together will put a stop to such negative impact on the socio-economy of the region and will cause the region to take its rightful position in the political setup of Nigeria.

“I therefore commend and congratulate these two illustrious sons of Niger Delta region for this bold step that will checkmate external intruders that don’t have the interest of the region at heart.

“I expect these two to galvanize and mobilize other leaders of the region so that collectively they can present a common front that will enhance and speed up the emancipation and development of the region as the region can no longer continue to lay the eggs that feed this nation and continue to suffer deprivation and lack of development”, Eze said.