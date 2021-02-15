



The president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Samson Ayokunle, says he stands by the call for a Christian president to emerge in 2023.

Ayokunle disclosed this when members of Nigeria Equity Group (NEG) paid him a courtesy visit at the National Ecumenical Centre in Abuja.

Speaking through Joseph Daramola, general secretary of CAN, the cleric said politicians must ensure that political and economic opportunities are fairly distributed for the country to enjoy enduring peace and harmony.

He said political opportunities must not only be shared between the north and south but among the two main religious groups in the country.

The CAN president commended the NEG for championing the initiative and urged all Nigerians who believe in fairness and equity to support the group.





Emeka Nwosu, national convener of NEG, said the group was at the CAN president’s office to seek his blessings as they embark on a nationwide sensitisation campaign for a Christian to emerge as the next president.

Nwosu urged political parties to field Christian candidates from the south as their presidential flagbearers since President Muhammadu Buhari, who is a Muslim, will be completing his term of eight years in 2023.

He said the NEG will help bring about much-needed harmony, reduce tension and open the political space for healthy competition without anyone feeling marginalised.

Nwosu added that there are competent Christians across all political parties who can effectively direct the affairs of the country.