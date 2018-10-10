



A former deputy governor of Abia State, Dr. Chris Akomas, has said that 27 years after the creation of the state it has yet to develop a blueprint for its development.

He said that due to the lack of a blueprint for development, the situation of things in the state had become worrisome.

Akomas stated this while speaking to our correspondent after hosting his supporters from across the state at his county home in Nenu in Obingwa Local Government Area of the state

“We need to put a blueprint in place to guide development policies of every administration, irrespective of the political party platform a government emerged,” he said.

Akomas, who is an All Progressives Congress governorship aspirant in the state in the 2019 general elections, maintained that he would insist on producing one if he eventually wins the election.

He also explained that out of his respect for the Abia Charter of Equity, he would serve only one term in office because the incumbent governor of the state is from the same Abia South zone with him.

“I will do one term and hand over to somebody from another zone,” he said, adding that the one term period would be enough for him to lay a sustainable foundation for his successor.

“I want to leave legacies I will be remembered for as the late premier of defunct Eastern region, Dr. Michael Okpara, is remembered today for his good legacies,” he said.

Akomas, whose relationship with former governor Theodore Orji ended on a sour note less than two years into Orji’s first tenure, said he haboured no ills against his erstwhile

boss.

He added that he had respect for him for implementing the principle of the equity, which paved the way for the zone to produce the governor of the state in the 2015 general elections.