A senatorial aspirant for the Abia South senatorial district under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chinedu Onyeizu, has said that his aspiration to represent his people at the Red Chambers of the National Assembly goes beyond the issues surrounding missing leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

Onyeizu, who is leveraging on the recently passed Not-too-young-to-run bill assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari, however stressed he was pushed by the desire to make meaningful impact in the lives of his constituents, whom the dividends of democracy have long eluded.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Monday, the aspirant promised to offer qualitative representation at the Senate by doing things differently, adding that the youth are agents of development that Nigeria needs in 2019.

He said “I believe that representing the people is more than just bailing Nnamdi Kanu from the court. I believe that our focus should be directed at providing qualitative leadership for our people. I am more concerned about the child that treks 20 kilometres to access quality education, I want to make sure that every citizen within my senatorial district is getting the dividends of democracy.

“I want to make sure that as a senator, the people that eat once a day can now eat three times a day. I want to make sure that education is prioritized, I want to make ensure that we put food on the table of my people. That is of higher priority for me than any other thing.

“I have been able to reach out to very many young people in my senatorial district and I have seen an unprecedented level of followership and I am able to share with them their challenges and that is what I believe should be on the front burner.”

While restating his chances to face bigwigs from the zone, he said “The time has come for someone to take on responsibilities that will encourage Nigerian youths to actively participate in leadership of this great nation. I am ready to take on this challenge! It can’t be done without you. Let’s work together and make the positive impact that our country deserves.”