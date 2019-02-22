



The Chinese government has expressed its readiness to continue to support Nigeria to manage its own internal affairs without any interference.

According to the President’s senior media aide, Femi Adesina, this position was made known on Thursday by the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang, while fielding questions on the nation’s coming general elections at a regular press conference.

Adesina, who wrote via his Facebook wall, said, when asked about the Chinese government’s comment on the elections in Nigeria against the backdrop of the postponement of the poll last week and the reactions such generated from the international community, Shuang said, “We have noted the relevant situation.

“The Chinese side hopes and believes that Nigeria’s presidential and parliamentary elections will be held successfully and smoothly.

“I would like to point out that Nigeria is an important country in Africa. Peace, stability and development of Nigeria serve the interests of the Nigerian people, the region and Africa at large.

“China always stands for the principle of non-interference in other country’s internal affairs.

“We believe the Nigerian government and people are capable of managing the relevant election affairs.”