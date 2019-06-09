<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ahead of the inauguration of the National Assembly on Tuesday, former Enugu State Governor, and Senator-Elect for Enugu East, Senator-elect Chimaroke Nnamani, Sunday restated his resolve to serve faithfully for the advancement of the Nigerian project that would engender peace, unity and development of the country.

Senator-elect Nnamani said in a statement on Sunday that he will do everything possible within the ambit of the law to work for the emancipation of the ordinary Nigerians.

He assured that in the 9th Senate, “I will focus on poverty alleviation, employment opportunities, fair and equitable distribution of national resources as well as promoting the manufacturing sector of the economy”.

On the home front, the former Governor expressed appreciation to Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who he said, facilitated his election into the Senate.

Nnamani said, “I am grateful to my governor for the opportunity to rejig my political career.

“I owe him a lot of gratitude for the opportunity to serve my fatherland. I restate my respect and loyalty to him as my political leader.”

Senator-elect Nnamani, however, distanced himself from any political godfather’s role just as he underscored the fact that “Governor Ugwuanyi is the political leader in practice and head of the Ebeano political family in Enugu State “.

He lauded Governor Ugwuanyi for the developmental strides in the state and urged him not to rest on his oars.

The Enugu East Senator-elect enjoined politicians and citizens alike to rally round Governor Ugwuanyi in his commitment to bring all round development to Enugu State.

Senator-elect Nnamani also paid glowing tribute to Enugu political leaders including Chief Jim Nwobodo, former Senate President Ken Nnamani, Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, Senator Fidelis Okoro, Dr. Okwy Nwodo, Ohanaeze President, John Nwodo, former Chief of Naval staff, Alison Madueke and former Military Administrator J.N.J. Aneke among others for their roles in promoting political harmony the state.