Ahead of the 2019 general elections, factional chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Enugu State chapter, Chief Okey Ogbodo, has charged the newly-elected national working committee to ensure the enthronement of internal democracy in the party to guarantee better electoral returns.

According to Ogbodo, “Only internal democracy within our great party shall guarantee better electoral returns especially in states like Enugu where APC candidates have always been perpetual also-rans, in previous elections”.

Chief Ogbodo who gave this charge in a congratulatory message to the new national working committee, on Tuesday, stated that the election of Comrade Adams Oshiomole in particular is a good omen for the party which according to him, desires a good and tested leadership in the run up to the 2019 general elections.

He said, “Given his track record as outstanding labour leader and executive governor, Oshiomole’s election is indeed, a Daniel come to judgment. Some of his deserving earliest areas of attention, I dare say, would be the speedy resolution of the myriad of grievances and injustices thrown up particularly by the recently held congresses of the party in many states of the federation, including our dear Enugu, where sit-tight erstwhile officers of the party appear bent on dragging APC down instead of yielding to popular democratic demands.

“No group of party members, including even former officers, have a perpetual right to positions of the party at any level, against popular will, no matter how well connected, and I am optimistic the new national administration shall hold same.

“So, on behalf of the Enugu State Working Committee and major stake holders of the All Progressive Congress (APC), I congratulate his Excellency Comrade Adams Oshiomole on his popular election as national chairman of our great party at the convention which held last Saturday.

“I also felicitate with the following officers of our party, who were similarly elected at the said convention, into various other positions, including Alhaji Mai Mala Buni, National Secretary; Adeniyi Adebayo, Deputy National Chairman, South; Babatunde Ogala, National Legal Adviser; Senator Lawal Shuaibu, Deputy National Chairman, North; National Women Leader, Salamatu Umar Elijah; National Women Leader, Barrister Ndoma Oye; National Youth Leader, Abubakar Shuaib; Youth Leader, South East, Onyeka Olisemeka; South East Organising Secretary, Timothy Amah; South East Women Leader, Blessing Onuoha; and National Organising Secretary, Emma Ibediro,” he said.