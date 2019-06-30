<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex socio-cultural organisation of Ndigbo, has expressed indifference to the emergence of former Abia State governor, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, as the Senate Chief Whip, saying it amounts to nothing for Ndigbo.

But, Chief Chekwas Okorie, founder and National Chairman of United Progressive Party (UPP), expressed the belief that Kalu would make Ndigbo proud with his Senate position.

Kalu, representing Abia North senatorial district at the upper chamber of the National Assembly, was named by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the Senate Chief Whip at the weekend.

Kalu had initially presented himself for the post of Deputy President of the Senate, but stepped down for Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the choice of President Muhammadu Buhari and APC.

Reacting on Saturday, the pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, expressed indifference to Kalu’s emergence, saying it amounted to nothing for Ndigbo.

Ohanaeze reacted through Chief Emeka Atama, the media adviser to Chief John Nnia Nwodo (jnr) the President General.

In a telephone interview, Atama said since APC excluded South East and by extension, Ndigbo, from the executive, legislature and judiciary, any other zone might as well have been given the position of Chief Whip.

However, Okorie said he did not see Kalu’s position at the Senate as allocation to Ndigbo, when the former Abia State governor fought fervently for his inclusion in the senate leadership.

“Nonetheless, I do not have any doubt that Kalu will do Ndigbo proud with his new position as Senate Chief Whip. He is an Igbo patriot. He has fought the cause of Ndigbo.

“He is not drawn by material things. Of course, you know he has the wherewithal.

“I believe he will make impact in the Senate as Chief Whip and make Ndigbo proud.

“Knowing him as an ambitious young man who has in mind the future, I expect quality contributions from him as regards the leadership of the Senate,” Okorie said.