



A former Minister of Commerce and Industry, Charles Ugwu, has emerged the Imo State chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Saturday state Congress held at Kanu Nwankwo Soccer Centre, Owerri, the state capital.

Newsmen report that the former state Acting chairman of the party, Martins Ejiogu and Ray Emeana were returned as deputy chairman and secretary respectively.





Total number of votes cast, according to the electoral committee chairman, Uzor Azubuike were 2621 and 39 offices were contested for, including that of organizing secretary where Lawrence Biaduo was returned.

Ugwu, in his acceptance speech thanked the delegates for finding him worthy of the position, promising to use his wealth of knowledge to propel the party to a greater height.