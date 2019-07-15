<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A former Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Edo State, Mr. Charles Idahosa, has warned that the All Progressives Congress risked extinction in the state if Governor Godwin Obaseki is forced out of the party.

Idahosa who reiterated his call for the resignation of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole said the way out of the Edo Assembly crisis was for the 15 lawmakers-elect to comply with the party’s directive on zoning of leadership in the Assembly.

Speaking with newsmen in Benin City, Idahosa said himself and many other APC leaders would join Obaseki to other political parties if the need arises.

On comments that Obaseki is ungrateful to Oshiomhole for bringing him to power, Idahosa explained that it was Obaseki that first helped Oshiomhole raised millions of naira to enable contest elections in 2007.

Idahosa said it was wrong for Oshiomhole to lose the last Presidential election and put the blame on Obaseki whereas the House of Assembly elections was a referendum on Obaseki’s administration.

He said, “Oshiomhole should resign ad stop embarrassing Edo people and the rest of Nigerians. For a National Chairman of a party to lose five states is an insult to our sensibility.

“Obaseki won all the 24 seats in the Assembly but Oshiomhole media aides gave the credit to Oshiomhole.

“They are harassing Obaseki so that progress in the state can stop. Nobody has told us what Obaseki has done.

“Those lawmakers are now in Abuja engaging themselves in financial bargaining as exposed by Seid Oshiomhole confession on social media.

“Let them come home and destabilise Edo. If by error or commission Obaseki is pushed out, then APC is dead in Edo.”