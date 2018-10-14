



Comrade Charles Anike, the National President of Eastern Union (EU), a political pressure group for the people of old Eastern Region, has said that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the former Vice President, is the most prepared for the position of Nigeria’s President since the return to democracy.

Anike, whose organisation is among the Atiku Abubakar’s presidential support groups, said the former Vice President had garnered a lot of experience in both public and private sectors to prepare him for the nations number one position.

The EU boss, who spoke to newsmen, maintained that past Presidents like Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Alhaji Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and Dr. Goodluck Jonathan were not well prepared when they ascended the position of the nation’s leadership.

He stressed that because these past leaders were not well prepared, they had a lot of limitations while some could not perform optimally, stressing that the Atiku would change the sorry story of Nigeria if he became victorious during the election proper in 2019.

Anike said: “Chief Obasanjo became President almost from the prison. Alhaji Umar Yar’Adua became President due to the frustration of Obasanjo’s third term bid, and Dr. Goodluck Jonathan became President due to Yar’Adua’s death. Buhari became President because Nigerian desired a change.

“Therefore, Atiku Abubakar if elected will be the only president of Nigeria that actually prepared for the job, hence his emergence should be seen as a good omen and a welcomed development.

“M.K.O. Abiola was very prepared to govern, but his life was cut short. The hope Nigerians that were lost by by Abiola’s death, will be restored in Atiku’s Presidency.”

While congratulating Atiku for his victory in the Port Harcourt primaries of PDP, Anike said that as a man with a mission and vision to turn the nation around, he must ensure that he restored the people’s hope that the nation could thrive under democracy.