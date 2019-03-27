<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The All Progressives Congress on Wednesday says it cannot help the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, who has been denied a certificate of return as a senator-elect because he is still on suspension.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Isa-Onilu, said this at a press conference in Abuja.

He said the governor himself was aware of his suspension, hence, “he has not reported his dilemma to the party.”

Isa-Onilu said, “We cannot take any position on that now. Governor Okorocha is on suspension. He, too, has not reported the case to us because he knows he is on suspension.

“Until that is vacated, we can’t handle his case.”