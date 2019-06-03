<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed judgment for Friday (June 7) for judgment in the suit by former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, in which he seeks to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue him a certificate of return.

Justice Okon Abang chose the date for judgment after entertain final arguments from lawyers representing parties in the case, including Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN) for the plaintiff.

Okorocha is, by the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/296/2019 is praying the court to, among others, order INEC to issue him a certificate of return as the senator-elect for Imo West Senatorial District.

It is part of Okorcha’s contention that INEC lacked the statutory powers to withhold his certificate of return, because he was validly elected to occupy the senatorial seat.

He equally wants the court to declare that INEC acted in error when it refused to recognise him as the winner of the senatorial election in Imo West District, even after the Returning Officer had declared that he won the election.