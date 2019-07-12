<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has dismissed the appeal seeking to disqualify President Muhammadu Buhari over alleged false information on his academic qualification.

A three-member panel of justices unanimously held that the matter lacks merit, having been filed outside the time provided by Section 285 of the Nigerian Constitution.

The appeal was filed by three Nigerian citizens: Kalu Kalu Agu, Labaran Ismail and Hassy Kyari El-Kunis seeking the disqualification of Buhari on the grounds of false information on his educational qualification made in INEC Form CF001. The suit which was dismissed by a Federal High Court on May 2.