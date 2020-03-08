Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on Saturday denied claims that he is part of those plotting the removal of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, National chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
This is as Rotimi Fashakin, a chieftain of the party, stated that those who made Oshiomhole the party’s helmsman, would determine his fate, if they want him replaced
Oshiomhole had claimed some governors and a minister were behind his ordeal because of their selfish ambition to hijack the party for personal gains.
Corroborating Oshiomhole, the party’s National Vice-Chairman (South-South), Hiliard Eta, had listed Bello as one of those causing the crisis in the party.
According to him, “Those people mentioned in that story are the major culprits; perhaps if you add Yahaya Bello of Kogi State there, it will be complete.”
However, in a chat with newsmen, Kingsley Fanwo, Kogi State Commissioner for Information, denied Eta’s claim, saying that Bello would never do anything that would disrupt the peace of the party.
According to him, “Governor Yahaya Bello will never do anything that will disrupt the peace of APC. His interest has always been the peace and stability of the party.
“He is a true party man, whose interest is the continued political relevance even beyond 2023.”
Meanwhile, Fashakin, former National Publicity Secretary of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC), who spoke to Sunday Independent, said that Oshiomhole must not be bullied, or disgraced out of office.
He maintained that due process must be followed in resolving the issues, which had caused a sharp division in the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).
Fashakin stressed: “Oshiomhole came into office by the national will of the people and it is clear that the same people will decide what happens to him.
“My advice is that he should not be bullied, or sent hastily away. Due process should be followed. The party has a self-healing process enshrined in its constitution.
“All the things that are happening are anticipated in the party’s constitution. So, if the National Executive Committee (NEC), which is the highest decision making body, meets, I’m sure that all these issues will be resolved.”