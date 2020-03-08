<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on Saturday de­nied claims that he is part of those plotting the removal of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, National chair­man of the ruling All Pro­gressives Congress (APC).

This is as Rotimi Fashakin, a chieftain of the party, stated that those who made Oshiom­hole the party’s helmsman, would determine his fate, if they want him replaced

Oshiomhole had claimed some governors and a min­ister were behind his ordeal because of their selfish am­bition to hijack the party for personal gains.

Corroborating Oshiom­hole, the party’s National Vice-Chairman (South-South), Hiliard Eta, had listed Bello as one of those causing the crisis in the party.

According to him, “Those people mentioned in that sto­ry are the major culprits; per­haps if you add Yahaya Bello of Kogi State there, it will be complete.”

However, in a chat with newsmen, King­sley Fanwo, Kogi State Com­missioner for Information, denied Eta’s claim, saying that Bello would never do anything that would disrupt the peace of the party.





According to him, “Gover­nor Yahaya Bello will never do anything that will disrupt the peace of APC. His interest has always been the peace and stability of the party.

“He is a true party man, whose interest is the contin­ued political relevance even beyond 2023.”

Meanwhile, Fashakin, former National Publicity Secretary of the defunct Con­gress for Progressives Change (CPC), who spoke to Sunday Independent, said that Osh­iomhole must not be bullied, or disgraced out of office.

He maintained that due process must be followed in resolving the issues, which had caused a sharp division in the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

Fashakin stressed: “Osh­iomhole came into office by the national will of the people and it is clear that the same people will decide what hap­pens to him.

“My advice is that he should not be bullied, or sent hastily away. Due process should be followed. The par­ty has a self-healing process enshrined in its constitution.

“All the things that are happening are anticipated in the party’s constitution. So, if the National Executive Committee (NEC), which is the highest decision mak­ing body, meets, I’m sure that all these issues will be resolved.”