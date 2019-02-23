



At least, two persons were caught by security agencies with a total of 43 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), at Gbajimgba Secondary school polling unit in Guma local government area of Benue State.

The suspects include Terseer Iordye, 27, who was caught with 37 PVCs and Christopher Iordye who was apprehended with six PVCs.

Newsmen could not immediately ascertained if the two suspects are brothers going by their surnames.

When asked by newsmen, Terseer could not give any useful explanation as to where he got the PVCs but later said he collected them from INEC in Gbajimgba, the headquarters of Guma.

Christopher Iordye who wore an APC polling agent tag however told newsmen that those who were displaced as a result of the Fulani crisis in their home communities gave it to him for safe keeping said he came with the PVCs to the polling units to deliver them to the owners.