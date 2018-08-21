A Catholic group, the Catholic Action-Nigeria, has indicated plans to examine aspirants vying for political positions in the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

The group made this known at a press briefing at the Catholic television office in Abuja on Monday.

Speaking on the various activities to be undertaken by the Catholic Action-Nigeria, the chairman, board of trustees of the group, Peter Agbontean, said the group was calling on interested Nigerians vying for political positions to fill in the aspiration forms on their website.

“Catholic Action-Nigeria will be examining individuals vying for political positions who make themselves available to us,” he said.

“To this end, we hereby call on interested Nigerians vying for political positions to fill in the aspiration form on our website – www.catholicng.org and attach the following:

“Presidential aspirants: A ten year economy and political blueprint for the nation, to be submitted on or before Friday, September 14, 2018.

“For governorship positions, candidates are expected to submit: a ten year economic/political blueprint to be submitted on or before Friday, November 2 2018.

“Legislatures, both Federal and State are to submit a blueprint of bills for five years, which is expected to lead to the development of the nation, states and their respective constituencies. This is expected to be submitted on or before Friday, November 2 2018.

The group said it was created, among other reasons to mobilise all Nigerians, with special focus on young people, regardless of denomination or religion, into active political participation guided by the fear of God, love for humanity and selfless service to the nation.

“Today we call on patriotic Nigerians to key into vision 2039. This vision is derived from the 20…20…20.. political theory of the founder of patriots movements of Nigeria, wwwpatriotnigeria.org which implore young people to embrace a clear vision to strengthen and develop their country’s political and economic base, so that a dynamic nation can also be handed over to a next generation every 20 years.

“We need young Nigerians to understand that the first 20 years in this fourth republic started in 1999 and is due to end in 2019. The activities that have been carried out between the years, 1999 to date has brought us to the present challenges in our country, which is not favourable to many. Therefore we call on all patriotic youth to take the responsibility of deciding what they want from the years, 2019 to 2039 which will determine the nation, the next generation of youths will dwell.”

The group identified the various problems that have resulted in conflicting situations, between groups, religions and even resources, since Nigeria’s independence.

It called on patriotic Nigerians to join in the education sensitisation and mobilisation of the electorates to ensure that aspirants with the desirable qualities and needed integrity emerge leaders in the various capacities.

Catholic Action-Nigeria also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately reorganise the security architecture of the nation in response to the many calls of Nigerians against the current happenings in Nigeria’s security sector.

The group also demanded a review of Nigeria’s constitution to allow for a five-year tenure for the legislature.