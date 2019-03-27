<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Senator Sonni Ogbuoji Campaign Council for the 2019 governorship election has explained the reasons the All Progressives Congress lost the 2019 general elections in Ebonyi State

Senator Anthony Agbo, the Director General of the Ogbuoji Campaign Council disclosed this at a news conference in Abakaliki on Wednesday.

He said that a number of factors were responsible for the abysmal performance of the party in the just concluded elections.

He said, “I, as the Director-General of the Ogbuoji Campaign Council with utmost humility and respect to all, have decided to speak on the matter bearing no malice to none, but to provide our own version of answers to various questions asked by the people.

“Many, especially APC members and supporters have been asking questions and wondering what led to the party’s gross underperformance at the elections in Ebonyi.”

Agbo said that the council immediately it was set up by Ogbuoji on December 2, 2018 swung into action and drew a campaign blueprint which it presented to the APC governorship candidate but it was never used.

“The council sat down to produce a comprehensive and detailed campaign blueprint which captured activities that were to be carried out at local government, ward, communities and village levels as well as individuals contacts and consultations.

“This was presented to Ogbuoji who told us that he was so pre-occupied with arranging issues relating to the election at Abuja level and that we should keep it in view,” he said.

He added that Ogbuoji shunned all efforts made by the council, stakeholders and party leaders to bring genuine peace and reconcile aggrieved members.

“After the APC primaries in the state, the names of several persons who won house of representatives and state assembly tickets were changed in Abuja.

“This generated a very volatile situation in the party that later gave rise to multiple litigations.

“The Council made several representations to Ogbuoji and party leadership in the state for the reversal of the damaging action but the appeal was not heeded.”

Agbo noted that the irreconcilable differences between Ogbuoji and Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Science and Technology was also a blow to the party in the state and regretted that all efforts to bring the two leaders to a reconciliatory talk failed.