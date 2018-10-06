



The Spokesman of the Tambuwal Presidential Campaign Organization, Dr Okey Ikechukwu, has said that Nigeria’s best chance of a president that can unite Nigeria, restore a sense of community and give the nation 21st Century leadership is governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He made this remark during an interactive session with journalists.

He said Tambuwal has better credentials than other aspirants in the PDP as well as President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“First, he has learnt the ropes over the years, at the highest levels of national leadership and also as a professional. Second, he is very well known as a master of consensus and political bridge builder, which makes him the type of person we need now. Third, he has no issues with the law. Fourth, he is the only candidate in this contest who takes pains to be in mentioning specific, practical and implementable policy ideas, actions and proposals with which he intends to tackle our national problems once elected.

Asked to explain Tambuwal’s views on restructuring, he said Tambuwal looks at restructuring from the angle of realistic devolution of powers, debugging the essentially unitary provisions of the constitution and ensuring that the federating units do not feel diminished in their interface with the central government.

“Restructuring does not, and cannot, mean balkanizing and re-dividing the lands and rivers of Nigeria. Tambuwal has explained that we should do away with the pillars of inequity in our existing constitution and debug them for a better union. This will include moving things like power supply, railways and so many other things from the Exclusive Legislative List to the concurrent lists. It will include allowing the Federation units to choose who should represent them in institutions like the Federal Character Commission, Boundary Commission, etc. Tambuwal believes that such institutions should be populated by persons chosen by their respective states and screened by their respective State Houses of Assembly, before they are sent to Abuja.

The communication expert said that Nigeria has never been this polarized at any other time in its history.

“We need a leader who has the ability, understanding and willingness to unify Nigeria at the level of values and bring back the peace and genuine community life that has been destroyed,” he said.

Ikechukwu said that Tambuwal has the credentials for 21st leadership and the network of loyalty around him will come into full play in the coming days and months.