



As the nation prepares for the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections on Saturday, the United Kingdom (UK) has called for credible and peaceful polls across the country.

In a statement by the Senior Communications Officer, Press & Public Affairs, British High Commission, TinuOluwa Adelegan, in Abuja, the UK also reminded all actors in the Saturday election that anyone involved in violence or inciting violence, including on social media, could face restrictions on their ability to travel to the UK.

The UK said it hoped that the causes of logistical issues that characterised the February 23, 2019 election, had been identified and addressed.

The UK also decried the high levels of violence in some states across the country during the presidential election, which it said, included reports of violent clashes involving the military in Rivers State.

The UK condemned all acts of violence and called for those responsible to be brought to justice.

“The British High Commission encourages Nigerians to turn out and vote on Saturday, March 9, in elections for state governorships and state Houses of Assembly. These elections are an important opportunity for citizens to exercise their democratic rights and choose their leaders.

“We hope that the causes of logistical issues on the February 23 election have been identified and addressed. We commend INEC staff and the National Youth Service Corps, who play a critical role in the delivery of elections, often in difficult circumstances. We hope that they will be given every support and protection necessary to ensure the smooth and peaceful delivery of elections free from fear of intimidation or interference in the electoral process.

“We were concerned about reports of high levels of violence in some states across Nigeria during the recent presidential election, including reports of violent clashes involving the military in Rivers State. We condemn all acts of violence and call for those responsible to be brought to justice. We call on all actors, including political parties and security personnel, to work together to provide a peaceful environment for Nigerians to vote on March 9. We remind all actors that anyone involved in violence or inciting violence, including on social media, could face restrictions on their ability to travel to the UK.”

The UK further said it would again field observer teams across the country on Saturday as part of its efforts to support the nation’s democracy.