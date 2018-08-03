Yusuph Olaniyonu, Special Adviser on Media to Senate President Bukola Saraki, on Thursday said call for Saraki’s resignation as Senate President by the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) is selfish and lacks both constitutional and conventional basis.

Saraki defected from the APC to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday but Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of the ruling party, said that the right thing for him to do having left the party is to vacate his seat.

Oshiomhole said it was a matter of honour for Saraki to leave “the crown in the family it belongs to.”

He said, “But whatever is the reason, we can defect from the party but we can’t defect from Nigeria. The only thing is that there are other consequential issues that every man or woman of honour who had taken such decisions would be expected to follow through.

“I mean you should not collect a crown that belongs to a family and wear it on behalf of the family if for your personal reasons which he has enumerated that he has gone to another family.

“It is just a matter of honour to leave the crown in the house that the crown belongs to.

“As it stands even now, the APC is still the largest party in the Senate. We have 53 senators, that is much more than what the PDP has, or APGA has.”

However, responding to Oshiomhole’s comment on Thursday, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Special Adviser on Media to Saraki, said it is hypocritical for the APC to ask his principal to resign for defecting, saying the same party lauded Aminu Tambuwal when he did the same thing in 2014 as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Olaniyonu, who appeared as a guest on People, Power and Politics, a programme on African Independent Television (AIT) which was monitored by newsmen said there is no basis upon which Saraki will resign his position.

“That call that he should resign is not only selfish, it lacks both constitutional and conventional basis. On what basis should he resign? Number one, he won’t be the first person who will be presiding over the National Assembly while his party is not controlling the executive.

“When Aminu Tambuwal as Speaker of the House of Representatives defected in 2014, this same APC rejoiced and protected him even though he was elected on the platform of the PDP then which was the majority party then. They don’t even have the majority now”.