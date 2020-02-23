<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Alhaji Adebisi Olopoenia, has declared that some sycophants who have formed cabal around the Governor of the state, Engineer Seyi Makinde, want him out of the party.

Olopoenia made this declaration while speaking with journalists on the heel of the rumour going round that he has perfected plan to leave the PDP.

It was gathered that the PDP chieftain had few days ago, raised an alarm of threat to his life, saying a factional leader of the NURTW in the state was planning to assassinate him.

But, the PDP chieftain, who spoke in Ibadan, the state capital on Sunday, maintained that despite the fact that he owed nobody any explanation or apology if he wishes to leave, millions of those sycophants cannot move him out of the party.

Olopoenia explained that the sycophants want him out of the party by all means as a result of his advice to the Governor on the issue surrounding the National Union of Road and Transport Workers (NURTW).

He explained that the issue of the NURTW was what bastardized the government of former Governor Adebayo Alao Akala when he was in PDP.

He said that all his efforts were to ensure that history did not repeat itself and for that, he had continued to advice Governor Makinde to be careful on the NURTW issue.

“When the advice wanted to turn to another thing, I have to back out. Some said I want to be the Chairman of the Union, that’s why am against the choice of a factional leader to lead the Union, some said I have interest in another factional leader.





“But my own interest is the peaceful atmosphere in the state and that was the reason I was cautioning the Governor on the issue but when it wanted to turn to another thing entirely to the extent that my life was in danger, I had to back out,” he said.

He alleged that some sycophants who formed cabal around the Governor have went into agreement with a faction of NURTW started waging war against him.

Olopoenia added that “Some sycophants who have formed themselves as cabal around Governor Makinde wants me out of the PDP but million of them cannot move me out of the party.

“Though if I wish to leave the PDP today, I owe nobody any explanation. I am one of the founding members of the the party, I am one of the few who has never for a leave the party. Those who are carry the rumour that I wanted to leave the party, are those who are looking for what to eat, they have left the party in several occasions but find their way into the government.

“Why would I leave the party that I built, when Governor Ajimobi was in power in 2012, he invited me to join his party, I refused. When Governor Akala left the PDP to Labour party, despite our closeness, I didn’t follow him.

“I started the reformation of the PDP in 2015, bringing back those who have left, working tirelessly to bring PDP back to power in 2019, why would I now leave the party when we are in government.

“But I owe nobody any apology or explanation if I decide to leave but I am not leaving, the rumour is the handiwork of sycophants who have formed cabal around the Governor but they cannot destroy our party, neither the government”.