Buhari Youth Organisation, BYO, Bauchi State chapter, has said defection of some members of National Assembly to Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will not affect the chances of All Progressive Congress, APC, in 2019 elections.

National Secretary of the group, Muhammad Bello, who stated this at the NUJ Secretariat in Bauchi yesterday, said: “Defection is not a new thing to us.

“I want to assure you that the defection of lawmakers will not affect APC in 2019.

“Though we are not happy that some of the lawmakers left APC, I want them to know that the party they defected to will not accommodate them like APC because we accommodate each other and live like one family.”

On the forthcoming Bauchi South Senatorial by-election, Bello urged Bauchi citizens, especially the youth, to support APC’s candidate, Lawal Gumau.