The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday said it is yet to receive any official communication from the Edo State House of Assembly over the conduct of bye-elections for 12 lawmakers-elect and two members of the House whose seats were declared vacant.

Festus Okoye, the INEC Commissioner for Information and Voter Education said they only read about the reports on the pages of newspapers.

It will be recalled that the House had on Wednesday asked INEC to conduct a fresh election in the constituencies of the affected lawmakers within 90 days.

The 12 members-elect affected by the declaration are Vincent Uwadiae Ovia North-East 2 constituency; Ugiagbe Dumez Ovia North-East 1; Washington Osifo Uhunmwode, Michael Ohio-Ezomo Owan West constituencies, Victor Edoror Esan Central, Kingsley Ugabi Etsako East. Others are Chris Okaeben Oredo West constituency; Sunday Aghedo Ovia South-West; Crosby Eribo Egor, Oshomah Ahmed Etsako Central, Ganiyu Audu Etsako West 1 and Seidu Oshiomhole Etsako West 2.

The House also declared the seats of Uyi Ekhosuehi and Henry Okaka, representing Oredo East and Owan East respectively, who didn’t meet mandatory sitting requirement as vacant.

Though they were inaugurated, two members absconded and teamed up with the 12 members-elect bringing their number to 14. They had not attended plenary since the inauguration of the House on June 17.

However, speaking with newsmen on whether INEC will comply with the directives, Okoye said they are waiting for official communication from the House after which INEC will take a position on the matter.

“We don’t act on the basis of newspaper reports. We will only act when we receive official communication from the House. When we get official communication, then we will make our position known.

“If the House declares the seat of a member vacant either on account of death or any other issue, there will be a communication in form of a letter to the commission with the report of the proceedings on the date that issue happened.”