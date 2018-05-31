An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday remanded a businessman, Ebuka Eze, in prison over alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl he met on Facebook.

The Chief Magistrate, P. E. Nwaka, ordered Eze, 27, to be remanded in Kirikiri Prisons, while the case file was sent to the State Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

The accused, who resides at No. 25, Ayodele Street, Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos, is being tried for rape.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Police Insp. Christopher John, told the court that the accused committed the offence on May 19 at his residence.

He said the victim, who is a friend to the accused on facebook, had responded to an invitation to his house, where she was raped.

“He invited her to his house and on getting there; he pushed her to the bed, covered her mouth with pillow and raped her.

John said: “The accused then used the bed spread to clean the blood stain on her body.

“When the victim got home, her parents saw the blood stain on her dress and asked questions.

“The case was reported at the police station and the accused was immediately arrested for questioning.”

The offence contravened Section 260 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the offence carries life imprisonment.

The case was adjourned until June 28 for the DPP’s advice.