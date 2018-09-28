The Senate President, who is also one of the Presidential aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Bukola Abubakar Saraki, has said as we approach the 2019 general elections, Nigeria cannot afford to have an analog and weak president but that which is digital and energetic.

Senator Saraki stated this while speaking yesterday in Kaduna at the leadership of the state party and delegates to the national conference, where the presidential flag bearer will be picked.

He stressed that “Nigerians have suffered bad governance from an analog and weak president and the need to change President Muhammadu Buhari come 2019 cannot be overemphasised”.

Dr. Saraki appealed to the delegates to give him their votes, assuring that they will not be disappointed, adding that he will give Nigeria and Nigerians good, purposeful, focused driven leadership if elected.

“I have what it takes to govern Nigeria. I have demonstrated it as a governor for eight years and the Senate President for over three years now, and if given the opportunity, I will do better as the President of Nigeria,” he said.

On the Osun election, he described the election as a sham that must not be accepted by well-meaning individuals. He decried the election which according to him was characterised with all manner of violence which he said must be condemned.

In his response, the PDP state chairman, Honourable Hassan Felix Hyet wished him well, saying, his capacity to provide good leadership is not in doubt.

He stressed however that only God gives powers and will give to whoever he pleases.

He appealed to all the presidential aspirants to accept the outcome of the presidential primaries and thereafter join forces with whoever emerges for the overall success of the PDP at the general elections.