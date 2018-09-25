The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday visited the Anambra State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party to canvass for support for his presidential bid in 2019.

He asked the PDP faithful in the state to take a critical decision in the 2019 poll that would save the country from its present situation.

He said Nigeria would need a digital and well-educated president in line with the global trend.

He urged delegates of the party in Anambra to eschew sentiments and primordial considerations in their voting during the party’s presidential primary.

Receiving a rousing welcome by mostly youths of the party, Saraki said Nigeria must be rescued from the ethnic bigots and endemic sectional fanatics.

He said, “I came to seek your support for the presidential primary election, so I can emerge as your presidential candidate.

“Nigeria is at a crossroads, and we must redirect our country. People are asking if Nigeria is still one, many are not sure if they are still part of the Nigerian project.

“We need a president who is digital, a president who can move the country from this stagnation, one who can represent Nigerians without giving others seat and leaving others to stand.”

He said most countries of the world including Asian countries were not moving forward by accident, adding that such countries were progressive because their presidents understood the need to have a good country.

He urged the delegates that it was important that they elected a candidate who could hold the country firm and unite it to live up to her full potential.