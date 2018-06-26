The Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) Enugu State has appealed to the newly elected national chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to set up an assessment committee to go round the country for critical updates on the strengths and weaknesses of the party.

The pro-Buhari group made this appeal in a congratulatory message to Oshiomhole and his colleagues in the newly elected National Executive Committee (NEC) for their election to lead APC in the next four years.

It expressed the belief that the assignment of this proposed committee would put in the picture, the true approval rating of APC in the country.

In a congratulatory message by the State Secretary, Godwin, which was distributed to journalists in Enugu on Monday, BSO advised Oshiomhole not to work on hearsay, especially in the South East, where some people with no electoral value were parading only their family members and cronies for political offices.

Onwusi stated: “We of the Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) Enugu State Chapter, profusely congratulate Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and his colleagues in the newly elected National Executive Committee for their election to lead the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next four years.

“BSO is thrilled by the unprecedented consensus, starting from President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, our national leader Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, to the entire leadership, membership and delegates to the national convention, which led to Comrade’s seamless election as chairman.”

“May we sincerely appeal to the Comrade Chairman not to work on hearsay, especially in the South East, where some leaders are wittingly or unwittingly de-marketing and eroding the electoral value of the APC by parading only their family members and cronies for political offices. If they are allowed with their greed in the forthcoming primary elections the electoral fortunes of the APC will suffer unnecessarily.”

“While praying for the success of the new Executive, we at the same time urge Comrade Oshiomhole to consider as a matter urgent national importance to carefully set up an Assessment Committee to go round the country for critical update on the current strength and weaknesses, which will tell the true story of the approval ratings of our great party,” Onwusi stated.