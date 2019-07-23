<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari has named Senator Gbemisola Saraki, sister to former Senate President, Bukola Saraki as one of his 43 nominated ministers.

Gbemi Saraki who is a member of the ruling party from Kwara, is not the only new face on the list.

Also named are former governor of Ekiti State, Niyi Adebayo, Senator Olutayo Alasoadura, former governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, and Senator Adeleke Olrunnimbe Mamora, who is now in charge of the Inland Waterways, based in Lokoja.

Former governor and Senator George Akume and Senator Godswill Akpabio and former governor of Bayelsa Timipre Sylva are also new faces on the list.

Spokesman of the Buhari campaign, Festus Keyamo is also on the list.

There are 43 nominees in all, with some of them returning ministers.

They are Babatunde Fashola, Rotimi Amaechi, Ogbonnaya Onu and Chris Ngige.