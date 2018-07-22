The Chairman of the reformed All Progressive Congress (R-APC), Buba Galadima, has given more insight into his break away from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on a Channels TV programme, he explained that the Muhammadu Buhari government has performed just a badly as its predecessor, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to him, when it came into power in 2015, it made several promises to Nigerians, many of which it has failed to fulfil.

“It was our conviction that we will build an egalitarian society, an inclusive society, where the common man will be the bedrock of our policy and that the son of ‘Mr nobody’ can be ‘Mr somebody’.

Today, this is not what is obtained in the country and our party which we had laboured and sacrificed to form.

“We were accusing the PDP of constitutional infractions, dictatorial tendencies and high handedness and we told the Nigerian people and they accepted and voted for us that we could do better than them, that when we come, we will provide leadership, we will do constitutional democracy where everybody can have the right and the opportunity to aspire to any position if the people give him the mandate.

“It is also on record that we will secure life and property of every Nigerian. But what is it that is being obtained today? Is life under this our government more meaningful again,” he questioned.

On the issue of insecurity, Galadima lamented further that citizens now live in fear as crime appears to be on the increase.

“You can be shot at any time. For those of us who are Muslims, if we want to go to Kano from Abuja, it is not the length of time that is the matter, we have to sleep throughout the night, praying God that we should be taken to our destination safely.

“That is not the kind of society we intended to build”.

His comments come weeks after the R-APC was formed, comprising of some other aggrieved members of the APC, most of which were members of the National Assembly.

They described the APC as “severely underperforming and unable to meet its potentials for good governance.”

Galadima, who has become very critical of the Buhari government was once the secretary of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), the President’s former party.