Buba Galadima, chairman of the Reformed All progressives Congress (R-APC), says those who are running from President Muhammadu Buhari are honest Nigerians.

Galadima said this at the opening of the secretariat of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) in Abuja.

CUPP is a group of political parties and groups plotting to unseat President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

Last month, members of the coalition signed a memorandum of understanding on the next general election.

Speaking at the opening of the secretariat, Galadima those whose hands are soiled with corruption are the ones around in the camp of the president.

“All those running to APC or with Buhari are those who have their hands soiled with corruption. They are afraid of prosecution,” he said.

“But those running away from Buhari and APC are the only honest Nigerians.”

Uche Secondus, chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said the secretariat would be a rallying point for all the parties in the coalition to deal with issues.