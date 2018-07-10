The National Chairman of the R-APC, Alhaji Buba Galadima, said that President Muhammadu Buhari would lose the 2019 presidential election if he contested.

He said the President “is destined to lose the 2019 election and lose his deposit.”

He mentioned that since he led a splinter group out of the APC, the R-APC members had been receiving death threat messages and messages of solidarity from across the world.

The former ally to the President, who claimed that he knew Buhari so well, said that if the President knew what awaited him, it would have been better for him not to go into the electoral contest as a candidate in 2019.

He said, “Let us not forget that the man we will be facing is a military general. We are ready, prepared to take on this fight despite their intimidation and threats.

“I know him but if I were his adviser, I would tell him not to contest.”

He warned that those who signed the alliance might become rich overnight if they chose to betray the cause, alleging that the ruling party had set aside a huge sum of money to bribe them.

He also said that members of the coalition would be harassed and intimidated, warning that Buhari, being a retired general, would not go down without a serious fight.