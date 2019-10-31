<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The spokesman for the presidential campaign council of the Peoples Democratic Party, Buba Galadima, has said that Nigerians would have been jubilating if the Supreme Court had sacked President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.

A Supreme Court panel on Wednesday dismissed the appeal of PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, challenging the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, which affirmed the victory of Buhari in the February election.

Speaking on Channels Television on Wednesday, Galadima said, “If this judgment today had been that Buhari was removed from office, I’m sure that by now, there would have been fireworks all over this country.

“People would have been jubilating, pouring water on the streets and celebrating. But have you seen any individual who has demonstrated that he is happy with this judgment?” he asked.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, who led six other members of the apex court’s panel, delivered the three-sentence judgment which put paid to the legal dispute over the poll.

Shortly after the Supreme Court delivered the judgment, Atiku, the APC, the Senate President, Dr Ahmed Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, reacted.

Atiku said although the Nigerian judiciary had been sabotaged by a dictatorial cabal, his spirit was not broken by the judgment. The APC advised the former vice-president to stop what it called destructive agenda.