A former national chairman of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC), Alhaji Buba Galadima, has said the lopsided state of the nation’s economy, insecurity in parts of the country and insincerity of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), are indications that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), will wrest power from the ruling party.

Alhaji Galadima, who is a member of the PDP governorship screening committee for the South South, noted that with the focused, detribalised, purposeful leadership and disposition of Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, and other PDP governors across the country, the party has proved its readiness to return the country to its glorious past.

Special Adviser to Governor Dickson on Media Relations, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, quoted Galadima, who stood in for the chairman of the South-South PDP gubernatorial screening committee, Dr. Muraina Ajibola, as saying that they were in the governor’s country home, Toru Orua, in Bayelsa State, to condole with him over the demise of his mother, Mrs. Goldcoast Dickson.

Describing the death of Dickson’s mother as painful and irreparable, he noted that she died a fulfilled woman, having brought forth a worthy son, and a reputable leader, in the person of Governor Dickson, and seeing him attain the enviable position of governor of a state like Bayelsa and delivering the dividends of democracy, like never before in the history of the state.

According to him, as individuals and as members of the PDP South-South gubernatorial screening committee, they are proud of Dickson’s current achievements as governor and his efforts to bring peace, understanding and unity to the PDP family.

Galadima pointed out that governor Dickson has made tremendous impact in the lives of so many Nigerians, and noted his ability to speak out freely, regardless of the situation, and who is involved, are qualities that are greatly admired by the PDP faithful across the country.

“He is one person in the party we regard as a reliable pillar. A reliable pillar that we never had any doubt in his ability to speak his mind and make things happen.

“With the support of people like him in the PDP, we are more than confident.

“And, we urge all Nigerians to be more than confident that it is possible that this government must and should be removed in May 2019.”