Buba Galadima, national chairman of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC), a breakaway faction of the ruling party, says he has made more contributions to President Muhammadu Buhari than those in his “kitchen cabinet”.

Speaking during a programme on African Independent Television (AIT), Galadima said he played a huge role in the emergence of Buhari as president.

He said some of those currently around Buhari were the ones fighting him in the days he was on the side of the president.

“I don’t have problem with Buhari. I assisted him since 2002 January. I made contributions more than even him in becoming the president,” he said.

“I should tell the world that because of him (Buhari), I have suffered intimidation, arrests, questioning, locked up 38 times. Not only that. I was detained and tried for treason, put underground dungeon, chained in the hands and legs because of him.

“I know the people that I am talking abou. They were receiving money from the government of the time during elections, conducting fake research and using their positions as members of trade union to say that the elections were fair, and today, they are Buhari’s people.

“I have made input than those in Buhari’s kitchen cabinet. I have been with him when these charlatans around were fighting us because of him. Where were all these fair weather friends?

“He (Buhari) never gave us anything when we made all the sacrifices, used our cash to campaign, sell our properties to send our children to school, feed ourselves.”

A native of Gashua in Yobe state, Galadima worked closely with Buhari in the 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015 elections. He was the national secretary of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), a party Buhari formed few months to the 2011 elections.

He was also a key signatory to the APC merger in 2013.

Speaking on his relationship with the president after the 2015 election, Galadima recalled how the president “denied” him and his supporters.

“Mr. President did a world press conference to say that he does not need my vote, the votes of my supporters, my family, those who interact with me. He didn’t mention any specific reason.

“I dare say that I am more honest. I have more integrity. I am second to nobody in this country. I made sacrifice to bring about the formation of the party. I can’t watch or sit idly to see that happen.”