



The National Chairman of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC), Alhaji Buba Galadima, on Saturday, urged Nigerians, especially Igbos nationwide to cast their votes for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in 2019 general elections, saying President Muhammadu Buhari has failed electorates.

Alhaji Galadima, who stated this in Abuja, while delivering his speech at the official inauguration of Enyimba Progressive Association (EPA), Abuja Chapter, said what annoyed him about President Buhari’s administration was its inability to secure lives of Nigerians and their property.

According to him, “What we need in Nigeria is the person that can protect you, protect lives and property of individuals and we should keep on changing leaders, we should keep on changing them until we get the best. Buhari is bad, all of you should decide and tell him to go. Let us try Atiku if he doesn’t perform, we will send him out too.

“Buhari is the worst we can get, Obasanjo has told us that, Obasanjo doesn’t like Atiku but he said he is better than Buhari so let us make progress. We must all resolve to work together to become Nigerians whenever we found ourselves in the world, we should be protected by our country.

“My message is that Buhari must go. He just must go, if Atiku comes and performs to our expectations, he can continue but if he doesn’t perform to our expectation, he will go too. We should all put our hands together, strengthening ourselves to develop this country.” He pleaded.

He said he might tender a public apology on BBC and CNN for asking Nigerians to vote for Buhari, regretting that the president has failed in meeting people’s expectations.

“If there is any person that helped promoted him (Buhari) from January 2002 till date, I can hardly be number two if I am not number one. Killing is everywhere and you don’t take a dam. People are being killed, communities are being wiped out, and disasters are happening, he doesn’t give a dam for two and a half years, what kind of leader is that? So, the man is bad, it is not because he is an Hausa or Fulani man because the man is bad, Muhammadu Buhari is bad

“So, he should go and rest why am saying so is that there are lots of Hausa and Fulani people that are being killed or maybe sleeping with hunger, so these hunger, poverty, killings there is no known bound. Let him go and rest.” He insisted.

Earlier, the Director-General of the association, Barrister Ihechi Ike said the painful part of the history was that same greedy, wicked and selfish persons have hijacked the Nigerian state making wealth for themselves by dividing the ever trusting masses on tribal, ethnic, and religious lines.

He, therefore, called on President Buhari to review his stand on the declaration of IPOB as a terrorist organization.