A group, Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) has urged former President Olusegun Obasanjo, to accept the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the recently held presidential elections.

BSO made this plea against the backdrop of the statement by Obasanjo, while reacting to the victory of Ademola Adeleke of PDP at the Osun Governorship election tribunal.

Obasanjo had labeled as evil minds, those insinuating that the decision of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to challenge Buhari’s victory at the presidential election tribunal was an invitation to violence.

But in a statement in Enugu on Sunday, Godwin Onwusi Esq., the Enugu State Secretary of BSO and South East Secretary, Zikist Buharist Movement (ZBM), sharply disagreed with Obasanjo.

According to Onwusi, such advocates were true friends of His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, more than Obasanjo.

He said, “For us in the BSO, the international community, patriots and eminent statesmen like His Excellency, Ibrahim Babangida and Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, who advised Atiku not to head to presidential election tribunal are better friends of Atiku than Obasanjo.

“They’re better friends of Atiku, for advising him not to waste his time and resources. The truism is that Buhari contrary to Facebook or social media online analysis, which the Atiku camp relied upon, won the election.”

“Obasanjo should come to terms with the reality, that Buhari has an uncommon treasure Vote-Bank of 12 million voters, whom since his first outing in 2003 presidential election had voted for him, and the voting repeated in 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019.

Apparently Obasanjo is unaware that majority of Buhari’s voters were not captured by social media and possibly is unaware that Buhari for the first time scored over 1 million in the South South and had 25 percent in Abia, Ebonyi and Imo states,” Onwusi said.

On the allegations that the presidential election was tainted by irregularities like vote-buying and non-use of the Card Reader, Onwusi said without contempt of the presidential election tribunal, the reality is that recorded irregularities were not substantial enough to vitiate Buhari’s victory.

He said Buhari was standing on the Aminu Kano tradition in the North, which he not only inherited, but epitomized, a tradition of integrity quotient and prudent management of public finance, which Atiku had deficit on and which the votes reflected.

Citing Garba Shehu, the presidential spokesman, Onwusi said the presidency also rejected as unfair and ridiculous criticisms of President Muhammadu Buhari’s apparent disinterest in the upcoming elections in some states by party members who wrongfully assumed that the President will abuse his power by changing results to favour them.

He stated further: “May we ask Peter Obi, what their pillar of support, ex-president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, could have done if his main strongholds – Kano and Bauchi are threatened and hanging on the cliff-hanger of inconclusive elections?

On how come Buhari got more votes than Kano, Katsina, and Bauchi states governors if his election was free, fair and transparent? BSO is also concerned on Obi’s tirade that, “The only thing rigging does to a country is that it continues to keep incompetent people in office, and as a result rather than put energy in creating jobs to engage its teeming youths, it instead channels it trying to contain all sorts of vices and brigandage.”

“BSO’s understanding is that Obi is one of those who failed to reason that the day His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar was rigged was when the Ohaneze Ndigbo, Afenifere, Middle Belt Forum and PANDEF of the South South, adopted Atiku as their son, hence exercised him from his kinsmen and neighbour in the North East and North West respectively. Our tradition frowns at adoption of someone’s son without permission.”

“Can Obi tell Nigerians a better method of providing employment and diversifying our economy for growth, than the most ambitious and massive critical infrastructural development embarked upon by President Buhari? It is on record that Buhari has embarked on the construction of 5,000 kilometers of federal roads, 5,000 kilometers of Standard Gauge Rail lines, additional 5,000 megawatts of electricity and self-sufficiency in food production. His re-election means continuity,” Mr. Onwusi said.

He said BSO was therefore at a loss on how Obasanjo came to the hate speech that, “those who have conceived and are promoting the narrative that if Atiku Abubakar continues to seek legal redress, there will be violence, are evil minds looking for an excuse to unleash violence on Nigerians.

He said at no time in the history has sustainable peace been built on theft, injustice and inequity, stressing that these merchants of chaos and violence should have no peace in any decent society.

“BSO once more appeals to all those patriots and even bigots who wished to see Buhari’s back, to come terms to the truism that the 2019 presidential election had come and gone; therefore should as a matter of urgent national importance join hands with Mr President to move the country forward,” Onwusi said.