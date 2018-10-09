



Two brothers have been nabbed by police in Ogun State for allegedly hacking a commercial motorcyclist to death and snatched his motorcycle.

The duo, Tobi and Kehinde Kodaolu, 20 and 16 years respectively, as well as their accomplice, Hammed Babalola, 18, were held over the killing and robbing of one Oni Olajuwon of his Bajaj motorcycle on the 4th of October, in Iyana Efon Village via Orile Ilugun in Odeda local government area of the southwestern state.

Parading the suspects before newsmen at the Eleweran, Abeokuta Police headquarters on Tuesday, Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ilyasu, said that one Niniola Michael of Kila Village had reported at the Odeda Police Station that a lifeless body with several machete cuts all over his body had been discovered at Iyana Efon Village.

He added that the victim’s motorcycle, with registration number Oyo GMO 513 UG, was also snatched away, consequent upon which the DPO in charge of Odeda Division, CSP Baba Muhammed, was directed to arrest the perpetrators of the crime.

Iliyasu explained that through forensic investigation and cooperation with the Vigilance Service of Ogun State, the DPO and his men traced the snatched motorcycle to the trio who, he added, had been responsible for a series of motorcycle snatching in Odeda and its environs.

“On interrogation, they all confessed to the crime, they admitted butchering the victim to death while trying to rob him of his motorcycle. As soon as we are through with our investigation, the suspects will be arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction.

“I want to seize this opportunity to advise Okada riders in the state to be security conscious all the time. They should avoid carrying two or more passengers at odd hours, especially in the bushy areas in order to avoid this type of this ugly occurrence,” Iliyasu advised.