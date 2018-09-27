A senatorial aspirant in Abia State, Dr. Brightman Onyendi, has blamed poor state of infrastructure in Abia Central senatorial district on ‘lack of worthy representation.’

He said the district would need such representation for the people to feel the impact of government policies.

“The state of infrastructure in the zone is terrible,” Onyendi said, adding, “it is the major reason our people are unable to benefit from the economic opportunities in their respective localities.

“An example is the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway that passes through a greater part of our senatorial zone. The road has fallen into disrepair for years. It is not getting any attention because those who have represented us have not thought of the importance of the road to the local economies in our zone. What have they done in 19 years, other than looking after themselves? Can they point to any sustainable project they initiated in any of the six local government areas of our zone,” he asked.

Onyendi said he would be different because his agenda was centred on improving the opportunities the people in the zone would have.

“I am thinking of the interests of the people in the zone. Their interests have formed the bases of the decisions that I have made.

“My choice of political platform is the All Progressives Congress (APC); it is the party at the centre. We need to be at the centre to benefit from national opportunities.

“Representation should be for the people, not oneself. The people of Abia Central need a senator, who can speak for them, who would care for them, and who knows their needs because he knows them. Those are the services I am offering,” Onyendi said.

Onyendi, who looks forward to success at the party primaries on Wednesday retired in 2014 from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), where he was a senior manager and a labour leader.

He studied sociology at the University of Jos.