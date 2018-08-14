The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, on Tuesday said the outcome of the bye-elections won by the ruling All Progressives Congress over the weekend were pointers to the outcome of the 2019 presidential election.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Lawrence Ojabo, the SGF spoke while receiving a delegation of the Kogi State APC, including the newly elected member representing Lokoja-Kogi Federal Constituency, Haruna Isah.

“The outcomes of the recently concluded bye-elections in the three states of Kogi, Bauchi and Katsina reflect and point to the pattern and outcome of the 2019 presidential elections,” the SGF was quoted as saying.

Mustapha added that the ruling party’s fortune will double during the forthcoming elections.

He predicted that President Muhammadu Buhari will defeat every other candidate in their own states and emerge victorious with a landslide.

The SGF enjoined members of the party to remain steadfast and continue with the victory trend in all coming elections.

Members of the delegation included the APC State Chairman, the Chairman of the APC Elders Council in the state, Yahaya Musa, and other party leaders.

Mr. Lawan Gumau who won the Bauchi South Senatorial District by-election, had earlier visited to share his joy SGF and to assure him of more victories for the party in coming elections across the country.