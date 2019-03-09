



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the major opposition party in Borno State, yesterday, suffered a disaster 24hours to the governorship and House of Assembly elections, as the Party’s state secretary and 12 local government party chairmen decamped to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Others, who defected to APC alongside the state Party secretary, Baba Ahmed Mustapha, are some of the various youth leaders, woman leader among others.

Addressing newsmen at the APC state secretariat, Maiduguri, the PDP former secretary, Mustapha, said he defected from the party because of injustice and indiscipline in the state’s section of the party.

Mustapha, who said he defected since Thursday, March 7th, added that his continuous stay in the party, despite the injustices would amount to doing injustice to his supporters.

“I defected to APC because of injustice and deceit in Borno PDP. 24hours to the election, you cannot feel the presence of PDP, with no campaign even days before the election. PDP has a flag bearer, but he has since remained mute without campaigning, which is deceitful to the people. It really means that the candidate is deceiving people.

“The result of my defection with others will be reflected in the ballot box tomorrow. I call on other members of PDP to come and join APC to move Borno to the next level,” he said.