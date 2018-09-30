One of the 21 governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Borno State, Idris Durkwa, has denied rumours in Maiduguri that he has decamped to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Durkwa, ranked the richest amongst the aspirants, had earlier decried how the state government allegedly ware-housed delegates to the disadvantage of aspirants not part of the state government.

But the government denied his claim, saying all aspirants were given equal access to meet the delegates for their campaign.

Last night, a statement believed to have been signed by Mr Durkwa indicated he had dumped his ambition in the party and defected to the opposition PDP.

The statement went viral in the social media, prompting APC supporters to accuse the aspirant of being disloyal to the APC.

Hours to the APC governorship primaries expected to commence late in the evening on Sunday, Durkwa, who is a younger brother to the current deputy governor, issued a statement insisting the statement was doctor’s by elements in the ruling party.

He said his detractors concocted the press statement and posted same in the social media.

The statement signed by the chairman of his campaign organisation, Mala Othman, said the latest attempt was one in the series of actions by his political opponent to ensure that he did not win the primary.

Durkwa said he was shocked when his attention was drawn on Sunday morning to the fake statement purportedly claiming that he has defected to PDP and was no longer in the race for the APC gubernatorial ticket.

“I am in this race to the very end and at no time contemplated defecting, even with the unfair challenges thrown at us.”

“I have earlier drawn the attention of the general public to the underhand tactics deployed to ensure that I do not win the ticket of the party.”