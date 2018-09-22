A governorship aspirant in the 2019 general elections in Borno State, Alhaji Kashim Imam (Mutawalle) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for bringing the Boko Haram terrorists to their knees in the Northeast.

Iman said Borno and the entire northeast region will reward the president by massively voting for him in 2019 election because of the proactive measures his government took to ensure that peace returns to the region.

The Mutawalle of Borno stated this yesterday in Maiduguri while unfolding his action plans for the state if elected governor in 2019.

He said if given the mandate, two key areas his government will pay critical attention were education and development of the economy to consolidate on the peace President Buhari has brought to the state.

He blamed illiteracy and poverty for the Boko Haram insurgency saying that the moment he takes over as governor he will ensure that every school age child in Borno gets free and compulsory education from primary to secondary while youths in the higher institutions will be offered scholarships.

While commending Governor Kashim Shettima for the giant strides he has made in rebuilding Borno by creating a special ministry for reconstruction rehabilitation and resettlement, Imam said he will consolidate on that to ensure that those affected by the crisis permanently return to their ancestral homes.

To this end, the 2019 governorship hopeful promised to make a personal contribution of N1billion to the rebuilding process, organise a special fund raising that will attract both local and international friends of Borno.

“If given the mandate to govern Borno, I will provide free and compulsory education to the school age children in Borno starting from primary to secondary school and this is the barest minimum we can commit ourselves,” Imam said.

He commended the leadership of APC in the state for adopting indirect primaries as mode for the 2019 election saying that even the United States (USA) from where we borrowed the presidential system of government adopts indirect primaries in most of their elections.