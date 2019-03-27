<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Professor Babagana Umara Zulum , the Borno state governor-elect on Wednesday said the priority of his administration would be to address the root cause of Boko Haram insurgency.

Zulum said it is only by doing this that the decade old crisis would be finally put to rest.

He made the promise after he received his certificate of return in Maiduguri from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The governor-elect who received the certificate of return with the deputy governor-elect, Usman Kadafur and 28 newly elected members of Borno State House of Assembly, said he would accord priority to the Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Resettlement (RRR) programmes to fast track restoration of peace and resettlement of displaced communities.

Zulum said, “My administration would initiate sound programmes to address the root cause of Boko Haram insurgency, providing job opportunities to the teeming unemployed youth, promote discipline and social rehabilitation.

” I call for support from the elected members of National and State House of Assembly, to enable me put up effective leadership and move the state forward,” he added.

Presenting the certificate of return to the newly elected persons, AVM Ahmed Mu’azu (Rtd), the INEC Federal Commissioner in charge of Borno, Adamawa and Taraba, assisted by the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mohammed Magaji, said the presentation of certificate of return to elected political office holders was mandatory on the commission in line with section 75 of the Electoral Act.

Mu’azu called on the governor-elect and other elected representatives to deliver their campaign promises to the electorate and work for the development of the state and country at large.

Mu’azu also commended election workers, security agencies, political parties, observer groups and other stakeholders over the peaceful conduct of the election.