<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Borno Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, on Wednesday inaugurated Ibo and Yoruba men as special advisers.

The two, Chief Kesta Ogualili from Anambra and Alhaji Yusuf Alao from Oyo State were among the 26 special advisers swore in by the governor.

Zulum had on January 9, appointed both men, who have lived in Borno State for many years and have been supporting the All Progressives Congress.

The Deputy Governor, Umar Kadafur, who represented Zulum at the swearing-in of the 26 advisers, administered oaths of office and allegiance on them.





The others are Sheikh Modu Mustapha, Ali Damasak, Mustapha Bulu, Hussaini Gambo, Bukar Ardoram, Tukur Mshelia, Tijjani Modu, Inna Galadima, Zarah Bukar, Mustapha Sandabe, Gadau Ngurno, Mohammed Maulud, Bole Kachallah, Abdulrahman Abdulkarim, Barr. Bashir Maidugu, Bukar Konduga, Umoru Gaya, Ali Zangeri, Tukur Ibrahim, Tijjani Kukawa, Abba Gubio, Malam Gana Badu, Alhaji Adamu Chibok and Ahmed Zarma.

The governor advised the new appointees to live up to expectation and contribute to the attainment of the 10-point development agenda already being implemented in the last eight months.