



The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Borno Central Senatorial District in the February 23rd senatorial election in Borno state, Alhaji Mohammed Abba-Aji, has filed a petition at the election petition tribunal sitting in Maiduguri, challenging the declaration of governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state as winner of the election.

Abba-Aji through his counsel, Joe Kyari Gadzama (SAN), is also challenging the outcome of the elections on ground of electoral malpractice including abuse of processes, vote buying, non-use of card readers and substantial non compliance with electoral act.

He prayed the tribunal to nullify the election and order for a new one or in the alternative declare him the winner of the seat.

Addressing newsmen on Friday in Maiduguri, Abba-Aji said he headed to the tribunal to reclaim his mandate , alleging that the National Assembly election held last month in Borno state was marred with irregularities.

“There was great violation of electoral laws throughout the process, and the law says , if such situation obtains , the election shall be null and void

“Results were not announced at polling units (PUs) according to law, but taken instead to wards and LGAs collation centres , which is a flagrant violation of the law. I have evidences to prove my case, and same has been made known and available to our lead council, Joe Kyari Gadzama (SAN)

Also, Bukar Shuwa, the PDP House of Representatives candidate for Jere Federal Constituency in the February 23rd National Assembly election, said he has gone to the tribunal to seek for Justice, adding that as a citizen of Nogeria, he has to fight for his right , as well as fight for the mandate given to him which was stolen.

In the petition, Shuwa is challenging the declaration of Ahmed Satomi of the APC winner of the House of Representatives seat for Borno central conducted on the 23rd of February 2019 by INEC.

“‘We were given the mandate by our people and I am happy, they had so much trust in us and it is glaring to all and sundry, that on the 23rd February, we were voted, but the whole process was marred by fraud and malpratices with complete violation of electoral act. I will follow the mandate of my people to logical conclusion, I had to go to the tribunal to seek for justice“, Shuwa said.

Meanwhile, the organising secretary of the PDP in Borno state, Comrade Umar Bello, has said that the party is backing all its candidates to reclaim their stolen mandates in the Election petition tribunal.

Bello said the party decided to go to the tribunal because of the attitude of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, as well as members of some Political parties that have done things contrary to the rules and regulations of the election.