



The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Babagana Zullum, has won 13 of the 27 local government areas in Borno, as election result collation in the Saturday governorship election is progressing in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that collation of result of the governorship election is conducted at the Kashim Ibrahim College of Education, Maiduguri.

The exercise, presided over by the state’s INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Alhassan Gali, was conducted smoothly in the presence of party agents, election observers, security agents and journalists.

Zulum scored the highest votes cast in 13 of the 27 local government areas as indicated in the results so far submitted for collation by the variuos returning officers of the councils.

The councils were Nganzai; Mobbar, Dikwa, Abadam, Guzamala, Gubio, Magumeri and Konduga.

Others were Mafa, Kaga, Kukawa, Marte and Monguno.

The election results so far collated indicated that Zulum was taking the lead against his closets opponent, Muhammad Imam, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The results as announced by the Returning Officer in charge of Nganzai, Dr Ibrahim Mustapha, showed that the APC candidate scored 20, 196 as against the 907 votes scored by the PDP’s candidate.

In Mobbar, Dr Kamsale Umar, the Collation Officer, declared that Zulum polled 35,828 votes while Imam scored 622 votes.

For Dikwa; the Collation Officer, Dr. Muhammad Hassan, disclosed that the APC candidate scored 22,138 against the 1,542 votes scored by the PDP candidate.

Dr Shamaki Usman, the Collation Officer in charge of Abadam, said that the APC candidate polled 9,968 while the PDP candidate got 50 votes.

The Collation Officer in charge of Guzamala, Muhammad Auwal, announced that Zulum polled 28,030 votes against the 277 votes scored by PDP’s Imam.

Also, Kachalla Mohammed, the Collation Officer in charge of Gubio, declared that the APC candidate polled 33,203 votes while the PDP flag bearer got 419 votes.

Dr Adamu Yahaya, the Collation Officer in charge of Magumeri, announced that Zulum polled 22,261 against the 123 votes scored by Imam.

In Kukawa, the Collation Officer, Dr Umar Adamu, declared that the APC candidates gannered 29, 040 against the 344 votes polled by the PDP.

Salihu Ibrahin, the Collation Officer for Marte, announced thst the APC candidate got 19, 329 against the 173 votes scored by Imam, while Abdulkareem Ibrahim, the collation Officer in charge of Monguno, declared that APC polled 41,999 votes and 173 votes.

Similarly, the Collation Officer for Konduga, Kaka Bunu, declared that Zulum scored 31, 484 votes against 2, 497 votes polled by the PDP candidate while in Kaga, the APC candidate scored 16, 647 and PDP polled 1, 166, as declared by the Collation Officer, Mr Ali Mustapha.

Election results from far areas were expected to be received at the collation centre, while the exercise was adjourned for a two-hour break and expected to resume by 4 p.m.