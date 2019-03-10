



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken lead in all the 13 LGAs so far collated in the Borno State governorship election.

The party is maintaining a whooping lead with 2,019,,942, 512 votes from 13 local government with the PDP trailing behind with 285,414 votes.

Borno has 27 Local Government Areas.

The Collation is going on smoothly at Sir Kashim Ibrahim College of Education (KICOE) Conference hall Maiduguri.

Collation has been suspended for lunch and prayers and to resume immediately after the prayers.