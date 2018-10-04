



Borno State Governor, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, has picked the All Progressives Congress ticket for Borno Central Senatorial District.

He won the primary conducted on Wednesday, which result was announced on Thursday morning.

He polled 2,735 votes to beat his opponent Alhaji Ali Wurge who scored 5 votes.

Shettima in brief acceptance speech shortly after the official declaration, thanked his co-contestant and all his supporters for the confidence reposed in him.

Senator Babakaka Garbai who currently represents the Borno Central at the National Assembly served as Shettima’s agent at the poll.