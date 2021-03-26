



The Borno House of Assembly has passed a vote of confidence on Gov. Babagana Zulum.

Newsmen report that an online media outfit had reported that the House was working towards impeaching the governor for gross misconduct.

Speaker of the House, Abdulkarim Lawan told newsmen after an emergency sitting on Friday in Maiduguri that the story was totally untrue.

Lawan said that the House decided to pass the vote of confidence on the governor because of his outstanding performance especially in the execution of projects across the state.

He said that the lawmakers were surprised about the story, describing it as total false.





“The house has passed a vote of confidence on Gov. Babagana Zulum.

“Ordinarily, the house would not have responded to the malicious report, but we felt we should speak in order not to mislead members of the public into believing the story.

“This is especially considering the fragile security situation in our state and also the giant strides of Zulum’s administration in all sectors of the economy.

“The fact is that we have very cordial and harmonious working relationship between all arms of government in the state,” he said.